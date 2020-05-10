North-east MSP welcomes funding for autism organisations

A north-east MSP has welcomed a funding boost for specialist organisations to deal with coronavirus pressures.

Two specialist organisations will receive additional funding to support 47,000 autistic people across Scotland during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport Jeane Freeman confirmed £160,000 funding to increase capacity in the Scottish Autism Helpline and £45,000 for the National Autistic Society to help people keep in touch online during lockdown

Maureen Watt, MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, said: “Coping with these challenging times is hard for us all and especially for people with autism.

“Many can find it very difficult to cope with changes to their daily lives and routines.

“This extra funding will help many change and adapt to the new routines; manage their physical and mental health while reducing the sense of social isolation.”

Charlene Tait, deputy CEO at Scottish Autism, said: “These extra funds will allow us to extend our Autism Advice Line offering, enabling us to increase our operating capacity to seven days a week, 8am to 8pm.”