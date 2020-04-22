North-east MSP warns residents to remain vigilant over scams

A north-east MSP has warned people to remain vigilant of scams.

Police Scotland has launched a Shut Out Scammers resource to help protect the public and businesses from Covid-19 related scams, following increasing reports.

Now, Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has urged people to make sure they are taking extra care.

He said: “While the community response to the coronavirus outbreak in Grampian has been overwhelmingly positive, it’s disappointing to see a few individuals taking advantage of the situation with unsolicited emails, phone calls and text messages.

“During this coronavirus crisis, everyone in the North-east should take extra care to ensure that they only share information from trusted sources.”

People should report any suspicious activity to the relevant authority.