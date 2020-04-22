Coronavirus: North-east MSP urges people to support food banks

A north-east MSP has urged members of the public to continue donating to food banks during Covid-19.

MSP Gillian Martin has encouraged those who can to help out.

Foodbanks are continuing to ensure essential supplies get to vulnerable individuals and families impacted by coronavirus.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin said: “Foodbanks in Aberdeenshire are busier than ever and they need your help.

“The north-east is renowned for its resilience and the response from those working in our local foodbanks is no exception.

“Staff have been working around the clock to prevent anyone in need from entering food poverty- it is truly inspiring.”

It follows after food bank staff thanked Aberdeenshire North residents for their donations, but stressed that more were still needed.