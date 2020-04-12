Coronavirus: North-east MSP reveals fears over plans to release prisoners early

A north-east MSP has issued a warning after it emerged prisoners could be released early as part of measures to combat coronavirus.

As part of emergency legislation which was passed last week, the Scottish Government has the power to release prisoners early.

However, Conservative MSP Liam Kerr, who is also the shadow justice secretary at Holyrood, said the new powers would cause the public concern if they are used.

He said: “It’s crucial that victims see the perpetrator is punished appropriately and any prisoner who is released early will be extremely difficult for both victims and their families to deal with.

“The Scottish Government must clarify what type of prisoners will be released and in what numbers – this is something they have failed to specify on.”

The early release plans were outlined in a letter from justice secretary Humza Yousaf to Holyrood’s justice committee.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “As the Justice Secretary said in his letter to the Justice Committee, no decisions have been taken as to whether the release powers contained within the emergency legislation will be used.

“Any regulations to make use of these powers would have to be laid before Parliament.”

