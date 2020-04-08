Coronavirus: North-east MSP fears Scottish Government ‘watering down’ aid for businesses

A north-east Tory MP has said he fears UK measures to support business during the Covid-19 crisis are being “watered down” by the Scottish Government.

Banff and Buchan MSP David Duguid says action to help firms is not being fully accessed by Holyrood.

One measure offers one-off £25,000 payments to retail, leisure and hospitality firms with a rateable value of between £18,000 and £51,000.

In England and Wales, companies with multiple premises can claim for each property. But in Scotland, grants are for one business only.

Mr Duguid said: “I am worried that the Scottish Government appears to be watering down some of the key measures.”

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said the decision was taken because more Scottish businesses are already eligible for £10,000 grants under the Small Business Bonus Scheme.

