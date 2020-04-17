Coronavirus: North-east MP praises funding for fishing industry

New funding has been announced to support the fishing industry through the Covid-19 crisis.

The extra support has been welcomed by Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid.

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary George Eustice announced a £10m package, including nearly £500,000 for Scotland.

It also includes an £8m fixed cost compensation scheme for the catching sector for up to three months.

David Duguid, Scottish Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan, said: “I am pleased that the UK Government has responded to concerns within the fishing industry about support through the Coronavirus crisis.

“I have been in constant contact with the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation and other industry leaders here in Scotland – who have been engaging heavily with the Scottish Government – and I am sure will welcome any increase in financial support.

“However, there is still a large proportion of fishermen here in the north-east who will not be covered, including many based out of ports in my constituency such as Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Macduff.

“We must support those most in need through this pandemic – but we also need to ensure that, when this crisis is over, our fishing fleet can make the most of the ‘sea of opportunity’ that still lies ahead.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: