Coronavirus: North-east man tells of lockdown easing in China

A north-east man living in China has told of how the country is starting to get back on its feet.

Richie Cormack, who is originally from Ellon, now lives in the city of Hefei – around five hours’ drive from where the coronavirus originated.

Having endured several months of lockdown while the Chinese authorities desperately battled to keep the virus under control, life is now beginning to return to normal.

But Richie, 34, said people are still fearful of the disease re-emerging.

He said: “The lockdown is now over in China, but some businesses like nightclubs are not open yet.

“There is a ban on any kind of musical performance or event that would attract crowds.

“Senior academy pupils are back in school to prepare for their big exams, but primary, middle and university students are still off.

“There is still a sense of fear. The majority of people are still not going out unless it’s for work or essentials.

“There are still daily asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 being found all over China, so the virus has still not been totally wiped out. Many don’t want to risk coming across it and paying the price.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He added: “The government are very determined to convince people it’s safe to go out, to spend money and consume, as they need to spark the economy. But the general public are happier to gradually get back to their normal lives.

“There’s an air of distrust of anything public.”

Richie, who lives in Hefei with his wife Ting Ting and son Dylan, was due to fly back to the north-east later this year for a wedding.

However, the virus has put paid to his trip home.

He said: “I really can’t wait to get back to Scotland, but at the moment I’m probably in the safest place.

“I had flights booked for a wedding in June, but there’s no chance of me making it.

“Word on the street is China’s borders will be locked until August and even if they open before that, I would be quarantined in a Covid hotel for two weeks upon returning to China.”

Richie urged people back home in Scotland to adhere to lockdown regulations and make use of protective equipment in order to overcome the virus.

He said: “Stay home and wear a mask when you have to go out if you can get them.

“It’s that simple, it’s the only way to beat it.”