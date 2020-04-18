Coronavirus: North-east libraries team creates protective visors for frontline staff

Live Life Aberdeenshire’s libraries team has joined efforts around the country to contribute to the production of PPE for frontline workers.

It is using the three 3D printers at headquarters in Oldmeldrum to create protective visors for Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership colleagues.

The printers build a three-dimensional object from a computer-aided design model and are normally available for use by members of the public.

Members of the libraries team are working in shifts to supervise production, with the first consignment of 112 visors sent out on Monday.

The team aims to produce up to 24 visors a day, or 120 a week.

The headband is created using the 3D printer then a sheet of acetate is cut to size and attached to complete the visor.

The team is also printing small amounts of “ear savers”, which take pressure off the visor user’s ears while wearing it.

Avril Nicol, interim head of Live Life Aberdeenshire, said: “Colleagues at Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership told us they had a need for additional visors to be produced and we are very happy to help.

“I know our libraries team is proud to play its part in supporting our communities.”

