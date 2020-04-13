Coronavirus: North-east housing boss writes to First Minister on testing hopes

The chief executive of a north-east housing association has written to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in the hope that community tests can be carried out in Scotland.

Neil Clapperton, chief executive of Grampian Housing Association, wrote to the Scottish Government appealing for officials to follow World Health Organisation guidance on testing.

He hopes Scotland can move to a testing and tracing system to help the NHS to break the lines of transmission, and give people confidence that the government is on top of the problem.

He said: “As a charity we employ 100 or more people and house almost 4,000 families, with one in six of them vulnerable in some shape or form. Morally as their chief executive I can’t sit idly by and watch my government pursue a strategy that is not learning from or adopting quickly enough effective experience overseas and the World Health Organisation’s clear advice to “test, test, test”. Not to do so is putting my staff, tenants and communities at heightened risk, physically and economically.

“This is not a level playing field, our tenants are disproportionately at risk, as are constituencies across urban and rural Scotland that suffer from multiple deprivation, with higher levels of obesity, smoking, diabetes, hypertension and heart disease, all critical factors in whether or not people survive an acute Covid 19 response.

“Our health service needs data to fight the pandemic, to find where the hot spots are, where resources are most needed, and where and when it is safe to relax restrictions.

“Testing and tracing is public health 101 when it comes to childhood epidemics, food poisoning outbreaks, and basic training in community nursing, and it will supply that data.

“Tracing allows the NHS to break the lines of transmission, and gives people confidence that the government is on top of the problem.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are currently pursuing the correct testing strategy for Scotland as advised by senior clinicians and public health experts.

“We are significantly ramping up testing capacity in our NHS labs. However, we are sensibly prioritising where testing capacity has greatest effect. That is why we are testing those who are most seriously ill and testing to allow key workers to return to work as quickly as possible. Our testing and surveillance of cases continues to develop.

“If we tested everybody with symptoms and found positive cases, the advice that we would give to those testing positive is exactly the same as the advice that we are giving at the moment. If people have any symptoms indicative of coronavirus they should stay at home for seven days. Those who are in the household of somebody with those symptoms should stay at home for 14 days, following the “stay at home” advice on NHS inform.

“We are working with health boards to increase the levels of testing and have asked NHS National Services Scotland to take forward work to support improved access to testing and the efficiency of laboratory testing to ensure as much of the capacity as possible is used.

“In the current phase of measures to suppress the peak numbers of cases, contact tracing does not take place unless there are specific circumstances to do so.”