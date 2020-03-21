Coronavirus: North-east hotel offers free accommodation for NHS workers

A north-east hotel is giving back to the community by offering free accomodation to NHS workers.

The Square in Kintore has been forced to shut their hotel and restaurant to paying customers after their bookings collapsed.

However, the business decided to utilise their now-empty space by helping out the community.

The six hotel rooms will now be offered to NHS workers, and owners are opening up a convenience store for Kintore in their former restaurant. Their pub will stay open for the foreseeable future.

Owner of the Square, Steve MacDonald, is paying back people for the support they have given them since they opened four years ago.

He said: “We decided to close the hotel to customers as all the bookings for the hotel and restaraunts fell to zero which caused as a cash flow problem.

“That left us with a lot of empty space that we needed to find a use for, so we decided to offer it to NHS staff.

“We have turned our restaurant into a convenience store as we are still getting fresh food and products delivered and we have seen other shops locally be decimated.”

