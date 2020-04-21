Coronavirus: North-east hotel donates more than 500 meals to pensioners

A north-east hotel has donated more than 500 meals to pensioners in its local community.

The Davron Hotel in Rosehearty produced soup and desserts which were delivered to care homes, hospitals and the homes of 170-180 pensioners in the area.

The meals were made at the hotel’s restaurant, while community organisations Rosehearty Bonfire Committee and Rosehearty Harbour and Inshore Fisherman’s Association helped distribute them.

Ritchie Duthie, general manager at the hotel, said: “The original decision to donate the food was born from two things. Firstly, we wanted to do something for the most vulnerable in our amazing community and make use of our leftover stock. It’s been one of the most rewarding things we’ve undertaken and amazing to see similar work being done by others across the north-east.”

