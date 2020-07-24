Coronavirus: North-east hospital art trust has long road to recovery

The director of a north-east hospital art trust has spoken of the challenges the sector may have in the coming months due to Covid-19.

As the country gradually eases out of lockdown, many restrictions have been lifted however social distancing is expected to remain for some time, which can make re-starting some activities difficult.

As Grampian Hospitals Art Trust (GHAT) operates within clinical settings, it faced a stronger challenge as some staff began to operate remotely.

Its programmes work with vulnerable people in the various north-east hospital settings, such as its Artroom project which visits wards and encourages patients to take up art to express themselves.

Since lockdown, GHAT has contributed to the Rainbow Project to decorate NHS Grampian Endowment Fund’s comfort boxes which were shipped to staff members across the north-east.

Director of Grampian Hospitals Art Trust Sally Thomson wrote about the challenges in a blog post for Creative Scotland.

She said hospitals returning to a pre-covid working environment could be anything from four to 18 months.

Sally said: “As an arts in health organisation, our next challenge is recovery and reset. Hospitals were amongst the first spaces to socially distance and it is likely that they will be the last to go back to anything resembling normal as we protect those most at risk from this virus.

“Everyone is at risk of contracting the virus, but as people in hospital are already vulnerable any arts programme to support creativity using face to face facilitation and dialogue will need to be very carefully designed using innovation and creative thinking.

“We may need to create new partnerships with our traditional funders to support a new delivery model. We, at GHAT, are looking at new approaches and timelines for our participatory and place-making programmes in order to navigate a way through.

“There will be one. With all the different strands of research and practical learning, recording and remembering our journey through the lockdown will be important in developing creative programmes. But patience and partnership is the key.”

Amanda Catto, head of visual arts at Creative Scotland said: “Covid-19 has significantly impacted the economy of the arts but the resourcefulness being shown by the arts community is remarkable.

“We’ve seen galleries redesigning their exhibitions, stocking up on PPE and creating booking systems; artists working from home, sharing and selling work through social media; and art activity packs and online workshops made available to families across the country.

“We’d encourage the public to get involved and support the artists and arts organisations in their communities so that we can sustain and grow as a creative nation into the future.”