Coronavirus: North-east footpaths won’t be treated despite falling temperatures

A north-east council has said it will not be treating footpaths despite bad weather being forecast.

Aberdeenshire Council has cut back on services due to Covid-19, and although it will continue to provide winter maintenance to roads, it will not be treating pavements.

A statement from Aberdeenshire Council said: “Due to Covid-19 issues and the requirement to focus on other critical works activities and in order to redirect staff resources to critical tasks, Aberdeenshire Council has taken the decision to cease winter maintenance of footways forthwith.

“Looking ahead at the next 6 to 10 days, temperatures look likely to remain below the seasonal average. Some overnight frosts are likely with an indication for sleet and snow showers pushing in from the north.

“While we realise this may cause some inconvenience to customers, we feel sure that under the current circumstances everyone understands the need to take these measures.

“We will continue to provide winter maintenance to our roads in the usual manner.”

