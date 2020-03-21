Coronavirus: North-east farmers working to keep shelves stocked

Farmers in the north-east are working to keep shops stocked throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Stores have been hit by shortages of key items despite warnings against stockpiling.

But now farmers’ union NFU Scotland has insisted it is doing all it can to keep the country moving.

The organisation’s vice-president Charlie Adam, who farms near Alford, said: “These are unprecedented times and the sight of empty shelves in some stores clearly illustrates the uncertainty and worry that many in our society are facing.

“We want to keep those shelves stocked. Farmers and the wider food and drink sector across Scotland will deliver on food security and will work tirelessly to maintain all necessary supply chains to keep shelves full.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Gordon MP Richard Thomson said: “It’s been humbling to see the way that people in all walks of life have committed to going that extra mile to help support others and keep the country moving as far as possible.

“Life will return to normal eventually, but for now, it’s enormously reassuring to know that rural Scotland is ready for the challenge of keeping us all fed and well.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: