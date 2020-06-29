Coronavirus: North-east education bosses answer parents’ questions

North-east council bosses have clarified the council’s position in an online education question and answer session.

Aberdeenshire Council’s director of education Laurence Findlay and chairwoman of education and children’s services Councillor Gillian Owen held a Facebook live to address concerns parents had raised.

They discussed subjects such as blended learning, the expansion of early learning and childcare hours, school uniforms and the potential for students to have a soft start to going back to school.

Posted by Aberdeenshire Council on Monday, 29 June 2020

They also highlighted some of the ways schools have gone above and beyond to ensure pupils have interesting and engaging projects to learn with.

Councillor Gillian Owen said: “I’d like to thank all of our staff who have gone above and beyond to deliver detailed contingency planning at the same time as continuing to support children and young people across Aberdeenshire.

“Our unsung heroes have been delivering much more than simply childcare to the children of key workers and have taken great strides in innovative approaches to learning and teaching all the while supporting their own families and communities.”

Mr Findlay added: “Let me reassure you, the safety, wellbeing and education of young people has always been at the heart of our return to school plans. Our local phased delivery plan, which is now our contingency plan, was put together on the Scottish Government’s guidance for reopening schools which was published on May 28.”