Coronavirus: North-east dentist announces temporary closure in response to Government advice

A dental practice has announced it is temporarily closing.

Portlethen Dental Care took to social media to confirm it was shutting for all but emergency appointments in the wake of government advice in response to the virus.

A statement posted on Facebook said patients would be contacted with further information.

To all our patients….Further to the post I sent you last week, I’m now writing to let you know that, due to the… Posted by Portlethen Dental Care on Sunday, 22 March 2020

It added: “Combating this outbreak and keeping everyone as safe as possible has to be our overriding priority for the foreseeable future.

“This is a challenging period for all of us and it’s only by looking after each other, showing patience, friendship and compassion, that we will get through this in the best possible shape.

“The NHS have been terrific, and along with the government funding, are helping us support staff at present and will allow us to muddle on in the meantime.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: