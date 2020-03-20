Coronavirus: North-east couple stranded in Spain

A couple’s celebratory holiday turned sour after their return flight was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Amanda Hollick and her partner Martin Hicks flew out to Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands to mark the end of Amanda’s breast cancer treatment.

They arrived on March 10 before most precautionary measures were introduced in either country and hoped to fly back on Saturday.

However, Ryanair cancelled their flight back to Scotland this week and then cancelled a re-booking they made for March 28.

Amanda, from Fraserburgh, is still waiting for a refund from the airline, but her daughter Morven booked the couple a space on a Jet2 service on Saturday.

The 50-year-old has enjoyed her holiday in Spain despite being stuck in their holiday accommodation since Monday.

She said: “It feels like Ryanair has just abandoned us abroad by cancelling both our flights back and then not giving us a refund.

“Luckily we have got our own apartment which puts us in an easier situation as there are some holidaymakers who are being chucked out of their hotels as they are all shutting on Tuesday.

“Everything was fine here until Saturday night after we tried to get into a pub we frequent but were turned away as the police had shut it down.”

Amanda finished radiation for her breast cancer in February and this holiday was a last hurrah for her before she went back to work.

She and Martin have only been able to leave their apartment to go shopping but even then they are forced to walk a metre apart.

She added: “Everything is crazy over here at the moment, the army is in town and road blocks have been set up so they can stop cars and make sure there is only one person in them.

“We are only allowed to leave the apartment to go to the supermarket and we are not even allowed to walk together – Martin has to walk ahead or behind me.

“No one is going about at all, it is like a ghost town.

“The holiday was really nice to start with but now we are stuck inside and the uncertainty behind our flights has soured it a bit.”

Ryanair were contacted for comment, but have said they are not responding to media enquiries at the moment.

Meanwhile, a north-east couple are among hundreds stranded on a cruise ship off the coast of Argentina, with no way of returning home.

The £300 million Coral Princess is currently docked in Buenos Aires, but none of its passengers are being allowed to disembark.

Argentina has closed its borders and suspended almost all transportation services to limit the spread of coronavirus.

In turn, this has left more than 2,000 passengers and staff – including a man and woman from Stonehaven – stuck on the luxury cruise ship.

Efforts are underway to repatriate all those on board but the UK’s ambassador there has said “huge demand” is being placed on a small team of helpers.

The brother of one half of the couple said: “Nobody is being allowed off the ship but, even if they could, they wouldn’t be able to get a flight back.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: