Coronavirus: North-east councils accused of operating ‘postcode lottery’ over childcare places for key workers

Key workers are being forced to stay home without pay due to a “postcode lottery” at north-east councils, a union has alleged.

The region’s four local authorities are providing places at school hubs so key workers, including health workers and supermarket staff with nobody else to look after their children, can work.

But nine days after schools closed, some key workers told the Evening Express they have had no help.

USDAW, which represents shop workers, said councils are using different systems so parents are getting different levels of assistance based on where they live.

Aberdeen City Council opened applications last week and they remain open – as do Angus Council’s – whereas Moray Council closed its applications last Tuesday and Aberdeenshire Council last Friday.

The city and Aberdeenshire councils opened hubs last Monday and Moray and Angus councils opened hubs three days later.

Moray Council said it has been able to provide school places for all eligible applicants, whereas ACC said it is currently only able to consider applications from “category 1” key workers.

The Scottish Government said category 1 includes primary care health workers and energy suppliers.

That means some key workers who fall into category 2 – including other health workers, police and fire and rescue staff – and category 3 – including supermarket and chemist staff – are not getting support.

One single parent, who asked not to be named, works at a supermarket in Moray and had been getting her sister to look after her child while she worked.

She said: “Following the government’s announcement last Monday that outside work you now shouldn’t see anyone who isn’t from your home, this solution is no longer suitable.

“Since then I have been on unpaid leave and there is still no word on if or when I will be able to receive key worker childcare.”

Moray Council said all applications had been processed and encouraged the woman to get in touch.

USDAW’s Aberdeenshire and Moray area organiser Gordon McCabe said the union has written to all Scottish councils urging them to provide childcare to shop staff listed as key workers. He said: “I’m still getting five or six phone calls a day from people who are fit to work but instead are having to stay home – unpaid – to look after their children.

“We understand local authorities are responding to an unprecedented challenge but the postcode lottery that is happening is concerning and we hope they get it right soon.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said it made 400 placement offers, of which 260 had been accepted.

It said there are 1,500 applications waiting to be reviewed, although not all fit the category of key worker.

She added: “Only category 1s are being considered at this point.

“The criteria has been set nationally and we are offering emergency childcare places to priority one key workers first.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We are currently following national guidelines by providing childcare hubs to parents who are key workers and we are starting with category one keyworkers.

“We also have to provide places for our most vulnerable children.

“These childcare hubs obviously have to be staffed safely and adhere to social distancing guidance.

“We are currently reviewing applications for spaces and will review our provision on an ongoing basis.”

The council has now also reopened applications on its website to category one workers.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “We are now supporting our communities by offering childcare for 700 children across Moray.

“All key workers eligible under categories one, two and three have been allocated a place at one of our hubs, or, for pre-school children, within an early learning setting in Moray, and they have been informed of their allocation.

“If residents have an enquiry around their eligibility we would urge them to contact us directly.”

An Angus Council spokesman said it had received 1,139 applications for more than 1,800 children.

He added: “Our 10 childcare hubs have been open since Thursday. Uptake is steadily increasing, with most hubs managing to contact all three categories of key workers.”

