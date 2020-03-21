Coronavirus: North-east council issues warning about fake hand sanitisers

A north-east council’s trading standards department has issued a warning over the safety of hand sanitisers.

The nationwide shortage of hand gel has created a high demand for such products, with prices of essentials increasing significantly.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Trading Standards have warned people to remain vigilant when purchasing.

Consumers are being advised to always read the label and purchase from legitimate suppliers, while anyone concerned as to safety of any hand sanitiser product should contact Trading Standards immediately.

Trading Standards team manager Aled Herbert explains: “As consumers experience a shortage of hand sanitisers, we want to ensure that consumers purchase recognised products and are not tempted to purchase homemade or unlabelled sanitisers that they may find being offered for sale.

“The current shortage may lead to a rise in unsafe, non-compliant hand sanitisers making their way onto the market which may make claims that are not substantiated. Hand sanitisers not made correctly can lead to a false sense of security and crucially may not be effective.”

The government guidance remains that hand washing is one of the most effective ways of combating the virus, and that we should wash hands more often than usual for at least 20 seconds using soap and water, particularly after coughing, sneezing or blowing noses or after being in public areas where other people are doing so.

