Coronavirus: North-east council extends ban on funfairs

A north-east council has increased the length of its ban on funfairs.

Aberdeenshire Council said neither carnival or circus events will take place on its land until the end of August.

Local authority bosses said health and safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic were the reason for the move.

A statement issued by the council said it had been a “difficult decision” but safety for the community was their main concern.

It said: “Aberdeenshire Council has made the difficult decision to extend the cancellation of funfairs, circuses, and organised event bookings on council land until the end of August.

“We understand this will be disappointing to many people, but our priority remains the health and safety of our communities.

“Thank you for your continued support and patience during this time.”

