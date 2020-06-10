Coronavirus: North-east council applies for £310,000 funding for social distancing measures

A north-east local authority has applied for funding from the Scottish Government to ensure people can visit town centres while maintaining social distancing measures.

Aberdeenshire Council applied for £310,000 through the Spaces for People fund.

If awarded, it will cover the cost of temporary infrastructure projects to provide safe walking, wheeling and cycling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Priority will be given to Banchory, Ellon, Fraserburgh, Inverurie, Peterhead and Stonehaven.

Proposals include creating additional spaces for pedestrians.

The local authority is also engaging with groups such as community councils and town BIDs.

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of transportation, Ewan Wallace, said: “These physical distancing measures are being introduced to enable visitors to our town centres move around freely and safely, which will in turn assist in the economic recovery of the area.

“A key priority will be to allow people to queue safely for shops and other businesses away from traffic which, in Peterhead town centre for example, does present a challenge.

“By introducing a range of suggested measures such as temporary road orders including closures in certain areas, parking restrictions and slight changes to public transport routes, we will ensure the health and wellbeing of all our residents remains our key focus as the Covid-19 lockdown is eased over the coming months.”

