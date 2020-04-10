Coronavirus: North-east college helping in virus response

Students and staff at a north-east college have joined the region’s fight against coronavirus.

A total of 17 students from North East Scotland College’s (NESCOL) care faculty have signed up as NHS volunteers.

College staff are also working to increase supplies of protective equipment for key workers.

Several English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) students have also volunteered with third-sector organisations.

Principal Neil Cowie said: “We have tremendous admiration for the work being done by frontline workers and are committed to supporting the response in the region in any way we can.

“The students who have taken the decision to offer their services are to be commended.

“They will provide valuable additional resource and the contribution of all our volunteers in many different capacities is something the college takes great pride in.”

