Coronavirus: North-east charity ramps up critical aid during crisis

A north-east charity has increased its workload to support more vulnerable people in the region affected by coronavirus.

Aberdeen Cyrenians has seen an increase in demand for its services as the pandemic bites harder.

However, the launch of the AC2U campaign – supported by the Evening Express and Original FM – has helped ramp up the delivery of the vital services.

The charity has joined forces with Aberdeen Foyer, CFINE and Social Bite to form a partnership called AC2U that will help individuals and families who cannot leave their homes to access support.

Since the launch, thousands of items have been distributed across the region, from hot food for people without cooking facilities, food parcels for those in poverty or self-isolating without support, warm blankets and clothing to those unable to add credit to their heating, and baby food and other essentials to those in high-risk groups unable to leave their homes.

Lynda Reid-Fowler, community services lead for Aberdeen Cyrenians, said: “I’m so proud of the way staff have pulled together to rapidly redesign how we can provide vital support.

“It’s been a very challenging time for vulnerable people and we’re so grateful for all the public support that has allowed us to provide this response.

“We’ve so far raised more than £12,000 which is going towards bulk purchasing food to supplement donations and anything else needed by people asking for help. We still need to source another van to increase the support we can give, so along with more donations, we will be able to further increase the number of deliveries we can make to those in need.

“In the last week we’ve done 229 miles and made 114 deliveries, providing thousands of items to support people in crisis and are seeing numbers almost double on a daily basis so it’s ramping up quickly. Recipients have been showing their gratitude with cards, letters and other messages which has really helped to keep the team motivated as they move mountains to deliver this critical support.”

How to donate

Online cash donations – https://app.donorfy.com/donate/3YSBIBZ3Z8/Coronavirusappeal

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/donate/638083983420648/

Phone – text ‘AC2U’ to 70085 to donate £5 Anyone able to supply food should email: ICanHelp@AC2U.org

For the Amazon wishlist go to: http://amzn.eu/8sbJELp – please email ICanHelp@ac2u.org to notify when a purchase is made and advise of delivery estimation so staff are available to accept donations

Shopping deliveries can be sent to 62 Summer Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SD

To apply for assistance

Applications can be made through www.AC2U.org or 0300 300 0903 (option 8)

