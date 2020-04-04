Coronavirus: North-east charities to host Disney quiz to raise funds

Two north-east charities have teamed up to host a virtual Disney quiz to raise funds for their services.

Children’s charities Befriend A Child and AberNecessities are working to deliver a digital Disney-themed fundraising quiz, with hundreds of participants expected to take part.

AberNecessities founder Danielle Flecher-Horn said: “When Befriend a Child got in touch with us about their idea to create a digital quiz, we leaped at the chance to join in.

“They will help us to raise more vital funds and we are extremely grateful.”

The quiz will take place on April 9 via Facebook live and costs £3 to enter.

