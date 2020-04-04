Coronavirus: North-east charities team up to help families

New charities are being created and fresh partnerships forged as kind-hearted individuals across the north-east strive to ensure that help is on hand for those who need it most.

An emergency partnership has been formed between two charities to deliver essential items to families.

Volunteers from AberNecessities, which supports disadvantaged families in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, have been unable to give their time to support those in need due to the lockdown.

But with the help of the North East Rider Volunteers Scotland, members have been able to deliver formula and nappies across Grampian.

Danielle Flecher-Horn, founder of AberNecessities, said: “We’re immensely grateful for the fantastic work that the North East Rider Volunteers have provided, they’ve already helped supply a new mother with formula milk and prevented her newborn twins from going hungry.”

