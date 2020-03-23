Coronavirus: North-east businesses warn Government help might not be enough to get through pandemic

Traders across the north-east are having to choose between their families and employers’ future security due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Evening Express has been told.

With non-essential businesses being ordered by the government to temporarily shut to the public and resort to other measures such as preparing takeaways or home deliveries, some firms are having to lay off staff.

The UK Government has promised loans to tide companies over, but Jamie Hutcheon, of city-based Cocoa Ooze handmade chocolate, believes there are too many conditions.

Mr Hutcheon, the company’s managing director, said: “We have been in business for 12 years and have lost around 80% of our business due to Covid-19.

“These are desperate times. In an ideal world, we would need a loan of around £70,000 to get us through the next three months.

“During the oil downturn I took out a loan called an enterprise finance guarantee to safeguard 21 jobs in our coffee shop – and we are still paying that off.

“Taking out another loan and using my house to guarantee it would not be possible.

“This is a very fast-moving situation – we don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow let alone in a few years so how would people know if they can pay the money back, and risk their home?”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Hutcheon said, like many firms, Cocoa Ooze has temporarily adapted its business practices to keep trading.

It has encouraged customers to buy its DIY chocolate-making kits so food fans can whip up treats from home – and 50 of those were snapped up on Thursday when they went on sale.

“The number of sales spiked on Thursday and fell back down on Friday but we’re very grateful for people’s support,” said Mr Hutcheon.

He added: “We are considering launching online chocolate-making workshops in the coming weeks – all sectors are having to adapt.”

A UK Government spokesman said: “The chancellor has set out a package of temporary, timely and targeted measures to support public services, people and businesses through this period of disruption caused by Covid-19.

“This includes loans, deferring VAT and income tax payments, a 12-month business-rate holiday and other measures.

“We encourage businesses to check gov.uk and follow the application advice stated.”

Meanwhile, companies are encountering problems claiming on their insurance premiums.

In the Scottish Parliament, Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald asked the first minister about the issue on behalf of an Aberdeen-based employer.

He said: “I have been contacted by a small business in my constituency that provides specialist inspection and training services to the energy industry.

“Over the past few weeks, its order books have ended up at less than 5% of the pre-Covid-19 level.

“The owner tells me he will have no alternative but to close operations next week.

“As a responsible business owner, he has business interruption insurance. It turns out that the policy provides cover for smallpox, which was globally eradicated before I was born, but not for Covid-19.

“Does she agree the insurance sector needs to get a shift on?

“It could be the difference between companies surviving the crisis or not.”

Ms Sturgeon replied: “Yes, I would absolutely send that message to insurance companies.

“In this situation, everybody has an obligation to step up to the plate and do the right thing to the best of their ability. That undoubtedly includes insurance companies.” The company’s managing director, who has asked for the firm not to be named, told the Evening Express his insurance claim was unsuccessful, despite help from the Association of British Insurers.

A UK Government spokesman said: “Businesses that have cover for both pandemics and government-ordered closure should be covered, as the government and insurance industry confirmed on March 17 that advice to avoid pubs, theatres and other places is sufficient to make a claim as long as all other terms and conditions are met.

“Insurance policies differ significantly so businesses are encouraged to check the terms and conditions of their specific policy and contact their providers.

“Most businesses are unlikely to be covered as standard business interruption insurance policies… will exclude pandemics.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: