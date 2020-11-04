Coronavirus: North-east business leaders warn against second national lockdown

Business leaders in the north-east have warned many firms “will not survive” a second Scotland-wide lockdown if it is imposed.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned tightening restrictions across the country is a possibility due to uncertainty over the furlough scheme.

The UK Government has so far refused to say whether 80% of employees’ wages will be available after December 2 – and ministers at Holyrood have suggested trying to suppress Covid-19 with strict measures while support is available.

However, the Scottish Government has already faced a backlash from some sections of the business community due to previous restrictions announced.

And those representing firms in the north-east believe national restrictions would be unnecessary and damaging – with some claiming it would lead to “catastrophic” job losses.

The levels system announced last week by ministers only came into effect on Monday – and they are facing calls to give the new measures time to make an impact before implementing a lockdown.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “While business support commensurate with restrictions remains important, nothing can replace a functioning economy open for business.

“The Aberdeen regional economy has been harder hit than most by the decisions taken by our governments and we were still coming to terms with being placed in Level 2 of the Scottish framework despite many health indicators pointing to this being too high. For this to move to full lockdown status – for the third time – within a matter of days could be the final straw for many companies with the catastrophic further job losses this would bring.

“So we call on Scottish Government to ensure the plan which came into effect is given time to work. And Westminster must give assurances that the extended salary support schemes are available when needed by devolved nations, not simply when they are available in England.”

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Aberdeen Inspired has always advocated the need for a strong evidence base in any strategic decision making by government, with local circumstances to be taken into account, and supported a local tiered approach as opposed to a blanket national approach.

“It is unclear at the moment whether national restrictions will come into force again in the near future, and also how furlough would be available for Scotland if required. However, it is important to note that our Covid infection rate is still one of the lowest of any urban area in the country.

“Aberdeen Inspired is keen to see the local authority tiered approach, which has only just begun, continue for as long as is possible, especially in the run-up to Christmas, where this regional capital city has never needed the north-east’s support more.”

Derek Ritchie, the manager of business improvement district We Are INverurie, added: “Obviously, the last thing that businesses want is a full lockdown. It appears that the levels of the virus in Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire are still relatively low compared to the national picture.

“The north-east has been placed in Level 2 of the tier system when it has satisfied the criteria to be within Level 1 which is extremely unfair. The reason we are given for this is that the government want to err on the cautious side with these tiers when in fact they have done the exact opposite with North and South Lanarkshire by placing them in Level 3 when they met the criteria for Level 4.

“Even with a return to a full furlough scheme, many businesses will not survive a second full lockdown.”

Calls for national restrictions to be avoided were echoed by Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden, who previously warned the pandemic could lead to “thousands” of jobs being lost in the city.

Mr Lumsden said: “I think it would be really bad news for the city if there were to be another national lockdown.

“We have already been through two lockdowns here and a third would be horrendous.

“We will be making a strong case that there needs to be a much better financial package available for businesses that are affected. This is people’s jobs and livelihoods at stake.

“I am only against a national lockdown if the data says it is not required. If the science said we needed to lock down we would support that.

“I don’t see any reason for us to go into Level 4 just now.”

In her daily coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon warned the Scottish Government may still have to make “difficult” decisions in the coming days.

She said: “We need to be confident not just that the situation we face right now isn’t deteriorating, we also need to be confident that at current levels of intervention, the situation is improving significantly enough.

“If we are not confident of that, it may be that we can’t move areas down a level.

“And it may also be that we have to move some areas up a level. And while we hope this will not be the case, that analysis also means we cannot rule out having to move some areas of the country to Level 4 for a period.

“We have to satisfy ourselves though, that those signs are encouraging enough and going firmly enough in the right direction. So there are some difficult judgements that lie ahead of us, and that will continue to be the case week on week as we go through winter. But all of us have a part to play here.”

Meanwhile, Treasury ministers have thrown doubt over a pledge to give Scottish workers furlough cash if Nicola Sturgeon decides on a future lockdown.

Less than 24 hours after Boris Johnson told Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross that 80% furlough would be provided to the devolved nations if they went into lockdowns beyond the end of England’s month-long shutdown, a slew of ministers and aides undermined the commitment.

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick first contradicted the pledge on the morning broadcast round, telling Sky News that furlough support beyond December 2 would be a “decision the Chancellor will have to make at the time”.

Asked repeatedly to clarify the position, Downing Street would only go as far as to say “if other parts of the UK decide to go into measures which require direct economic support we will make that available to them”.

The prime minister’s spokesman would not confirm whether that “direct economic support” amounted to the full furlough scheme.

Despite the confusion, Mr Ross came out strongly again on Tuesday afternoon, saying there was “no doubt” furlough would be extended if Scotland needed it.

He said: “I have not been shy about calling out the UK Government when it’s necessary. But I am in no doubt that the UK furlough scheme, which has already protected nearly a million Scottish jobs, will be there to save Scottish jobs again.

“The prime minister’s commitment is definitive.”