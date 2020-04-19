Coronavirus: North-east business leader hopes shopping local becomes ‘new norm’

A north-east business leader is hopeful that shopping local will become the “new norm” for scores of people who have been forced to change their habits as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Lossiemouth Business Association chairman Jill Fletcher believes that people are learning to embrace new ways of buying groceries – which could create long-term benefits for traders in the Moray town.

She has already heard from shoppers saying they will make a point of buying meat from local butchers rather than supermarkets in the future, after recently sampling produce from a local firm.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mrs Fletcher said: “This is fantastic because it is giving that support to the local people who are going to struggle through this.

“And hopefully, once this ends, it will be become the norm.”

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day