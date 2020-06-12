Coronavirus: North-east bus operator launches tracker to highlight busy services

A major bus company which operates services across the north-east has launched a new system to help passengers stick to social distancing.

Stagecoach’s busy bus indicator has been added to the company’s smartphone app.

The feature uses extensive data and artificial intelligence to provide a traffic light indicator to help customers choose quieter services and maintain social distancing.

It will being rolled out to iOS and android users and is planned to be fully in place by June 18 via the app store and Google Play platforms.

The busy bus tracker will provide a regularly updated guide to how busy individual bus services are in networks across the UK.

It is part of a package of safety measures in place to help people travel in confidence as the economy and daily life reopens at different speeds across Scotland, England and Wales.

Each service in the live map on the app will be colour coded, with quieter buses showing in a green bus icon indicating ‘not too busy’, through to amber ‘quite busy’ and dark amber ‘very busy’.

Customers can also see where their bus is on the map and when it will be arriving, providing all the information they need at their fingertips.

Carla Stockton-Jones, interim managing director UK for Stagecoach, said: “We are pleased to be welcoming more people back onto our buses as things start to open up around the country.

“We have already put a range of extra measures in place to make sure our customers feel confident in using our services, including strict cleaning regimes and social distancing measures, which we know are the biggest priorities for travellers. The launch of our new busy bus indicator is an extra step to give people an easy, at a glance guide on the best times to travel and to plan their journeys to avoid busier times.

“Buses continue to play a vital role in connecting people with work and leisure facilities. At a time when people across the country are starting to be reunited with friends and family, this investment in new technology will help to ensure that people can be completely prepared and confident in using our services.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: