Coronavirus: North-east animal charity issues urgent appeal for donations

A north-east animal shelter is asking the public for donations after being forced to shut down all rehoming centres in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The Scottish SPCA Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Aberdeenshire is urgently asking for donations to help feed all the animals in its care.

The animal welfare charity was forced to shut all rehoming centres to protect the public and staff from the spread of the virus.

As a result, all rehoming efforts have been stopped.

Centre manager Louise Griese said: “This is a very difficult time for us. Our team is working incredibly hard to continue to provide the animals with the care they need and to maintain their routine.

“Our helpline is still operating and our rescue officers and inspectors are still on the ground rescuing injured and abused animals across Scotland.

“Therefore, we will still have animals coming in with none being rehomed at this time.

“It can be a struggle to keep up with hungry mouths to feed.”

The Drumoak-based centre has been struggling to find food for the animals, along with other practical items such as hand sanitiser.

“Due to the uncertain times right now, and people not being able to leave the house, we are receiving less donations than usual.

“But, it’s not all doom and gloom, our animals are still receiving the care and rehabilitation they need. As far as they are concerned it’s business as usual.”

She continued: “We are in need of a selection of items but in particular, tins of dog and cat food. Some of the dogs we are caring for are on a special diet so they are in need of sensitive dry food. We also need a good supply of disinfectant.

“Hand sanitiser is another thing we desperately need but due to the increased prices we would not expect members of the public to donate this.

“We don’t want people dropping food at our centres due to the Government guidelines so we are asking that food be donated from our Amazon wishlists.”

Donations can be purchased from the centre’s Amazon wishlist, here.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.