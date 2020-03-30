Coronavirus: North-east animal centre owner concerned over impact

A north-east animal rescue centre says it is “struggling” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The New Arc sanctuary, based in Ellon, takes in large numbers of orphaned or injured birds and mammals every year.

But founder Keith Marley says he is worried about the impact of Covid-19.

He added: “It’s getting tough and we’re struggling now.

“We’ve had to send our volunteers home so we’re working with minimal staff.

“One of our biggest concerns is that when people start to get ill, it raises questions about what happens to the animals.

“It’s concerning in terms of safety too because we don’t want injured animals lying on the roads which will take up police time.

“But we’re all continuing to look after the animals and we’re doing what we can in terms of rescuing wildlife.”

The centre is preparing to release a tawny owl called Doodles.

Keith added: “He’s doing very well and weather permitting he’ll be fit to release soon.”

