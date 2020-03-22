Coronavirus: North-east academy tells students not to come to school

A north-east academy has issued a statement telling pupils to stay at home.

Members of staff at Fraserburgh Academy have also been advised to work from home.

A statement from the school said: “Following the statement this afternoon from the First Minister, no S4, S5 or S6 learners should attend Fraserburgh Academy to complete outstanding SQA coursework.

“Following the First Minister’s statement this afternoon all staff are advised to work from home from tomorrow. If you have to come in to school to pick up files, work etc, please make this a brief visit, and only do so if you are fit and well and do not have any one in a vulnerable category at home.”