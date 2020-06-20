Coronavirus: North-east academic calls for more funding for universities

A north-east academic has joined the call for more funding to be given to support higher education amid fears of the impact Covid-19 will have on the sector.

Academics from all over the UK have signed the letter which has been addressed to the Secretary of State for Education, Gavin Williamson and Minister for Higher Education and Science in Scotland, Richard Lochhead, among others.

Within the letter, the group from 48 professional associations representing various research fields speak of their concerns about the future of higher education in the UK.

It describes the challenges institutions will face as a result of the Covid-19 crisis and speaks of how the pandemic has highlighted the “huge importance” of university research in tackling the virus.

Professor Patience Schell, of the Society for Latin American Studies, and also Chair in Hispanic Studies at Aberdeen University, is one of the signatories on the letter and said: “The pandemic has highlighted the ways in which the higher education funding model is unsustainable. Government support, in the UK at large but also in Scotland, does not cover the costs of the HE sector.

“International student recruitment has been a major way in which universities have made up for this shortfall; international students subsidise home students.

“But with the pandemic, and the projected drop in international students, especially those coming from China, the fundamental problems with the model are clear to see and actually threaten the sector’s viability.

“Universities offer not just economic, social and cultural benefit, for individuals and communities, but the sector is engaged in research which is offering new hopes for corona virus treatment and the potential for a vaccine. In this moment, we see how research carried out at UK universities has the potential to save lives around the world.

“As a teacher and a researcher, I am worried for the sector’s future without a fundamental change to the funding model.”

The letter from the academics highlights concerns over funding and income, saying: “UK public spending on tertiary education amounts to only a quarter of university budgets, which is not only the lowest among Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, but comprises considerably less than half of the average spending among the OECD’s other 34 countries.

“It is therefore not surprising that nearly 25 percent of all UK universities were

in deficit even before the pandemic and that now, due to a dramatic drop in projected income, almost all higher education institutions in the country will face huge obstacles to carry out their mission and remain internationally competitive without government support.

It goes on to state: “A vibrant and robust higher education system is absolutely vital for the UK’s future. We believe that the current government funding model for higher education is inadequate for this task and we therefore call upon you to use the current crisis as an opportunity to create a new deal for higher education.

“Rather than providing a one-time bailout, it is paramount that the UK and devolved governments substantially increases public spending on tertiary education in line with the OECD average in order to ensure that our tertiary institutions remain at the forefront of global research, education and innovation.”

Minister for Further Education, Higher Education and Science Richard Lochhead said:

“We are working closely with Universities Scotland on how the sector can remain at the forefront of global education when we emerge from this crisis.

“Ministers have commissioned work on the future provision and sustainability of colleges and universities in light of the pandemic. The Scottish Funding Council will look at how its existing models of funding, governance and delivery can exploit new opportunities and continue to support our world-class further and higher education systems.

“The Scottish Government last month announced a £75 million increase in funding for universities to ensure they can protect their world-leading research programmes against the financial impact of Covid-19.

“I continue to press the UK Government to recognise the scale of the impact of Covid-19 on the higher education sector, and for HM Treasury to ensure appropriate fiscal support is made available.”

A spokeswoman for the UK Government Department of Education said: “We understand this is a very challenging time for universities and higher education staff, which is why we have introduced a package of measures to stabilise the admissions system, ease pressures on universities’ finances and boost support for students.

“We have confirmed universities’ eligibility to apply for government-backed loan and financing packages worth at least £700m according to Office for Students estimates, along with reprofiling £100m of research funding and £2.6bn worth of tuition fee payments for providers.

“We will continue to work closely with the sector to understand the financial difficulties they are experiencing at this time.”

