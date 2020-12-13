Coronavirus: No new deaths in north-east as 80 new Covid cases confirmed in region

There have been 80 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the north-east, according to the latest figures from the Scottish Government.
In the past 24 hours, there have been no recorded deaths in the region.
The breakdown for council areas shows a further 37 cases in people who live in Aberdeen and 33 cases of those from Aberdeenshire.
Across Scotland, there were two new deaths and 800 new cases
Of all the new tests that were taken, 4.1% were positive.
This number is below the 5% mark which the Scottish Government says determines whether the spread is under control in the country.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 106,170 people across Scotland have now tested positive for the coronavirus.
