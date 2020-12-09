Coronavirus: Nine more deaths linked to Covid in north-east as number of cases rises by almost 100

Nine people have died and nearly 100 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The latest Scottish Government figures show there have been six deaths in Aberdeenshire and three deaths in Aberdeen recorded in the past day.

A further 97 cases were also confirmed in the region in the same period.

Across Scotland 897 new cases were reported.

The total number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began is now 102,372, with the new cases representing 4.6% of new tests.

A total of 1,239,579 people in Scotland have been tested at least once. Of these people, 1,137,207 were confirmed negative.

A total of 1,193 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 100 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

The update from the Scottish Government also shows there are 974 people in hospitals after testing positive for the virus, and 59 in intensive care.

Of these patients, 60 are in NHS Grampian – with five in intensive care.