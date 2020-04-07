Coronavirus: New streaming site to help residents support independent Aberdeen cinema

An initiative has been launched in a bid to support independent cinemas like the Belmont Filmhouse survive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Modern Films is a website you can stream or buy movies and they have created a link where you can support a cinema of your choice.

On their streaming platform for new releases and library titles, there is a drop-down menu at the purchase point that allows viewers to support the Belmont, with part of the proceeds going back to the cinema.

Modern Films managing director Eve Gabereau said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer this to cinemas and hope that audiences will actively respond to the alternative offering to them from home.”

Belmont Filmhouse is well known for showing a wide variety of independent and local movies and has closed.

