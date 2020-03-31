Coronavirus: New service launched to help north-east people manage anxiety

A new service has been launched to help north-east people manage their anxiety while coping with the coronavirus outbreak.

Teams of volunteers will offer support through video calls, tips and advice to help them deal with problems during the pandemic.

Dr Lynne Taylor, director of psychology at NHS Grampian, will lead the new initiative alongside specialist consultants and launched the new Grampian Psychology Resilience Hub yesterday.

The service will initially only be available to NHS workers and residents referred by their GP or other health professionals.

Ms Taylor said the new service had been designed with the aim of helping people struggling to manage at home to reduce the workload of frontline NHS workers.

She said: “Anxiety is something a lot of people are feeling.

“People might feel particularly anxious if they know someone who has the virus or is ill, and those with mental health problems before – or who have psychological difficulties – might feel those symptoms heightened or worse during this difficult time.

“The Grampian Psychology Resilience Hub will be staffed by more than 200 people and led by psychologists.

“That service will be available for people who have symptoms of coronavirus and are worried about being home and notice they are experiencing higher than normal levels of psychological distress.”

Ms Taylor said NHS staff getting in touch for advice and support will be offered a specialist service depending on their needs.

Psychologists, social workers, wellbeing workers and trained counsellors will be on hand to help people using the service.

Support will also be offered to people struggling to access food and medicines if they cannot leave their homes.

Ms Taylor, who is also clinical director at NHS Grampian’s CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services), said: “Our emotions can fluctuate more and we can be a bit more worried or upset than we would be, but it’s important to know that it’s okay.

“For the majority of people who have these feelings, it will pass when things return to normal, and these feelings and reactions will come for most people during this abnormal situation.”

Further details on the Grampian Psychology Resilience Hub will be made available on NHS Grampian’s Covid-19 page.

