Coronavirus: New online awards launched to shine a light on north-east communities

An Aberdeen businesswoman has launched an awards scheme to honour some of the community initiatives that have been taking place during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

Prospect 13 managing director Cerri McDonald launched the New Day Awards after being moved by the wealth of projects, campaigns and programmes that have sprung up.

Nominations and voting will be taking place online throughout this month and categories will include sport and leisure, food and drink, third sector, professional services and media.

Ms McDonald said: “In the midst of adjusting to these grey times, we wanted to shine a light on the many people and organisations who have gone above and beyond to support the local community.

“They have really dug deep, thought outside the box and put their skills and resources to good use, encouraging, motivating and touching many along the way.”

Nominations will close on April 10 with nominees being announced on April 11.

To find out more, visit prospect13.co.uk/new-day-awards

