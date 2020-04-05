Coronavirus: New guidance for looking after mental health available

New guidance on looking after your mental health during the coronavirus outbreak is available online.

The information can be found on NHS inform, and details how individuals can create healthy routines and stay connected during lockdown.

NHS 24 mental health practitioners anticipate many more people will experience anxiety and stress about the current situation.

In particular, there are concerns for those living alone or who are self-isolating, as they may struggle with limited social contact due to social distancing.

Extra funding from the Scottish Government allowed the NHS to develop additional self-help guides, online resources and mental health services to cope with further demand.

For more information visit www.nhsinform.scot/coronavirus-mental-wellbeing

