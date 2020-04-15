Coronavirus: MSP welcomes additional support for north-east businesses

A north-east MSP has praised a second phase of funding for businesses from the Scottish Government.

Stewart Stevenson, MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast, welcomed the news that a further £220 million in grants will be available for businesses, including those self-employed, to help deal with the impact of Covid-19.

The package of measures includes £120m to extend the Small Business Grant Scheme, and £100m to protect self-employed people and viable micro and SME businesses in distress.

Applications for the £100 million fund will be open by the end of the month, and the new arrangements for the Small Business Grant will be in place to receive applications on 5 May.

Mr Stevenson said: “I know that for many businesses the effects of coronavirus has been felt deeply and caused a great deal of concern and uncertainty. It is welcome news today that the Scottish Government is doing even more to urgently support business owners.

“While it remains a public health crisis there is no doubt that the Coronavirus outbreak is having severe economic consequences for businesses around the country.

“This new package of support from the Scottish Government will help businesses with the maximum financial capacity right now and offer lifeline funding to many of the businesses on the frontline of this economic crisis .”

