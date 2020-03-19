Coronavirus: M&S close cafes and fitting rooms to give extra support to food staff

Staff from cafes and fitting rooms in Marks & Spencer stores are being drafted in to help colleagues in food departments.

As of yesterday, fitting rooms in Aberdeen stores closed, with cafes following today.

A M&S spokesman confirmed the move was to help provide support to staff in the chain’s food division, which had seen an surge in demand over the past few days.

It comes as supermarkets, including Asda and Sainsbury’s closed their cafes and counters to free up staff to help in other areas of the stores.

