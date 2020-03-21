Coronavirus: Most Aberdeen City Council committee meetings cancelled

Almost all Aberdeen City Council activity will be suspended for the next six months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of Aberdeen City Council’s urgent business committee unanimously agreed plans to suspend the majority of meetings in the coming months – including full council and most committees and sub-committees.

The number of councillors on those committees still running throughout the course of the pandemic will also be reduced to five.

Any matters which arise between Monday and August 21 will be reported to the urgent business committee instead of the full council or any other group.

And councillors will also be able to participate in meetings remotely – including taking part in any votes.

The recommendations were put to the committee in a bid to limit social contact and prevent the spread of the disease.

Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “It’s important we send out a message to the public because it is a very concerning time. It’s about us playing our part and making sure measures are in place.

“It’s clear the efforts by our staff on the ground have been incredibly impressive.

“I always feel in times of crisis our staff come together and we are very fortunate as an organisation.”

All normal council activity will be suspended with the exception of the planning development management committee, which will still meet with a reduced number of councillors.

The appeals, business rates appeals, community asset transfer and licensing sub-committees will also continue in the same fashion.

The number of councillors on each will be reduced from nine to five and will be made up of three administration (Conservative, Labour and independent) and two opposition (Liberal Democrat and SNP) members.

Members who are unable or “cannot be reasonably expected” to attend – such as those self-isolating – will be able to participate by video link – provided the clerk is notified at least two hours before it begins.

And the council’s chief executive will also now have the power to take “any action she considers necessary” in the event of an emergency, as defined by the Civil Contingencies Act 2004.

Liberal Democrat group leader Ian Yuill urged all councillors to put party politics to one side for the duration of the pandemic.

He added: “We need to work together as ‘Team Aberdeen’ for the next few months.”

