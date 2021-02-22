Coronavirus: Daily figures show 34 new cases in north-east

There has been a further 34 cases of Covid-19 detected across the NHS Grampian area during the last 24 hours.

Figures published by the Scottish Government today show there are currently 36 hospital patients with coronavirus in the north-east, an increase of four from yesterday – six of them are in intensive care, one more than yesterday.

Nationally, there were 715 new cases detected across Scotland with a positivity rate of 6.6%.

There have been no deaths recorded of people with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. However, register officers are generally closed at weekends.

Vaccine progress nears 100% of all people in 70s

Vaccine information published by the Scottish Government shows 1,445,448 people have now received their first dose with 37,342 receiving their second dose.

Statistics published today show 274,159 people over 80 and 209,297 75 to 79-year-olds have received their first dose, which both exceed the latest population estimates.

Meanwhile, 97% of 70 to 74-year-olds and 81% of 65 to 69-year-olds have also received their first doses.

The figures also show 290,103 frontline health and social care workers have also been vaccinated.