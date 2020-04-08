Coronavirus lockdown triggers huge surge in use of Aberdeen libraries

Aberdeen libraries have seen a huge increase in use since the coronavirus lockdown began.

The city’s libraries were temporarily closed weeks ago to comply with government guidelines..

After the UK was placed into full lockdown the organisation took their collections online using technology to allow readers continued access to resources.

A number of Granite City librarians have been coming up with solutions to continue serving the public, including taking the beloved Bookbug sessions for children online.

The library has increased the number of reading materials available online including Borrowbox, RB Digital UK, PressReader and free access to thousands of eBooks, eAudiobooks, eComics along with digital editions of newspapers and magazines.

Usage of BorrowBox, an online borrowing service, has increased by 200% since the temporary closures, along with online registration to the library.

Libraries & Information Services Manager Fiona Clark said: “We have been delivering online 24/7 services for a number of years and we are continuing to develop and add online content whenever we can.

“In the current challenging time when our physical service is closed these are now more in focus than ever.

“Whether you are looking for a book to take you to a different world, ideas and resources to spark your imagination or ignite your zest for learning or just to keep the kids occupied – pop into our digital library and sample some of the many delights on our virtual shelves.”

No fines are being issued to library users with titles currently on loan.

