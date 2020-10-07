Coronavirus lockdown for oil vessel in Cromarty Firth

Crew members on an oil vessel in Cromarty Firth are isolating after a colleague who remains on board tested positive for Covid-19.
Oil firm EnQuest confirmed its EnQuest Producer floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) had been placed in quarantine for two weeks.
A worker claimed at least 16 contractors are isolating for a fortnight.
Read more on Energy Voice here.
