Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

CORONAVIRUS LIVE: UK adapts to first day in lockdown

by Staff reporters
24/03/2020, 8:10 am
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

People in the UK will experience their first day in “lockdown” after the UK and Scottish governments introduced stricter new controls in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

People are now instructed to stay at home and only venture out to:

  • To shop for basic necessities
  • For one form of exercise a day
  • For medical/care needs, or to help a vulnerable person
  • To travel to and from work but only if it is a necessity

Reporters from across the DCT Media titles will keep you up to date with the latest throughout the day:

Breaking