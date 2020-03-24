CORONAVIRUS LIVE: UK adapts to first day in lockdown

People in the UK will experience their first day in “lockdown” after the UK and Scottish governments introduced stricter new controls in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.
People are now instructed to stay at home and only venture out to:
- To shop for basic necessities
- For one form of exercise a day
- For medical/care needs, or to help a vulnerable person
- To travel to and from work but only if it is a necessity
Reporters from across the DCT Media titles will keep you up to date with the latest throughout the day: