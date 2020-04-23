Coronavirus linked to 39 deaths in north-east care homes

Almost 40 deaths in care homes in the north-east have now been linked to coronavirus.

Latest figures released by National Records of Scotland (NRS) show 39 care home residents are among 90 people to have died in the region.

The statistics record those who have died where Covid-19 has been listed on their death certificate.

Of the 90 deaths in the north-east, 33 people died in Aberdeen, and 53 in Aberdeenshire.

This figure, which is more than double the previous week’s statistic of 45, includes those who have died without testing positive for the virus but are suspected of having it.

It comes after Bon Accord Care confirmed six people suspected of having coronavirus had died at Kingswells Care Home.

Last week, it was reported five residents of Wyndwell Nursing Home in Peterhead also died after falling ill with Covid-19 symptoms.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart paid tribute to those who have lost their lives, as well as workers on the front line of the battle against the disease.

He said: “My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have died – I cannot begin to imagine how difficult it must be.

“Our frontline healthcare staff and keyworkers are doing all they can during this pandemic and every single one of one us can do our bit by following the government guidance – stay at home, protect our NHS, save lives.”

Conservative north-east MSP Tom Mason added: “Every death in Grampian is one too many and a complete tragedy.

“The situation in areas such as care homes is extremely concerning which is why it’s vital the correct support is given to both residents and staff who are working there.”

There have been more than 519 cases of coronavirus in the north-east, with more than 8,600 testing positive across Scotland. The latest figures released by the NRS cover up to April 22, with 1,616 deaths linked to the virus.

A third of deaths have happened in care homes according to the latest statistics. Of those almost 75% have been those aged over 75.

