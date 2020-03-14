Coronavirus latest: number of positive tests in north-east revised down

More than 120 people across Scotland have tested positive for coronavirus – with nine of those in the north-east.

The latest figures from the Scottish Government revised the number down from 11 in the Grampian area.

However, 121 people have been confirmed as having the disease nationwide – up from 85 yesterday.

More than 3,700 people have now been tested in Scotland.

On Friday, the first death in Scotland resulting from the condition was reported. The patient, an older person in West Lothian, was suffering from underlying health problems.