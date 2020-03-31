Coronavirus: ‘Kind-hearted’ north-east volunteers praised for efforts

A north-east councillor has praised the efforts of devoted volunteers across the north-east as they help the fight against coronavirus.

Councillor Glen Reynolds issued a plea for people to give up their time to help others when the outbreak first impacted Scotland.

And within 48 hours, he had enough people with in-depth knowledge of their towns and villages who had stepped forward to help the vulnerable.

Mr Reynolds said: “Since I began to co-ordinate volunteers with local community groups or directly with people who contacted me with their own concerns, the volunteer list has grown to a sizeable body of kind-hearted souls who have worked speedily and in a determined way, as only a local community can.

“Within 48 hours, these volunteers deployed their eyes and ears in the towns and villages where they live and work. They distributed contact leaflets, facilitated immediate need for those most at risk and interacted with each other in a way they have never had to do.”

His praise particularly went to the Facebook groups that came to help, such as the Portsoy Area Action Team and the Helping Hands Banff and Buchan Group.

With communication from a distance being the key to effective and safe volunteering, Mr Reynolds felt it has been a “masterclass in caring” and said it has highlighted those who face daily struggles.

He said: “This crisis has also indirectly shed light on those in our communities whose needs have previously remained hidden.

“Hidden deprivation and domestic circumstances have been shared as never before.”

