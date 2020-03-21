Coronavirus: Jobs created at north-east supermarkets

A supermarket chain is creating more than 60 jobs in the north-east to help cope with demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aldi, which has seven stores in the north-east, said it will create 21 permanent positions and 42 temporary roles in the region, working at its shops or distribution centres.

In total the firm is hiring an extra 275 permanent and 575 temporary jobs across Scotland – all starting immediately.

The firm has said it also needs to fill another 275 permanent roles in other departments.

They include stores, head office and drivers.

It also said it is on the look out for a further 250 store assistants across Scotland.

Its recruitment director Kelly Stokes said: “We want to keep supporting our local communities through these uncertain times, with access to groceries and wages to keep their families going. We feel we’re in a position to be able to do so through the creation of these new roles.

“We have a huge number of roles to fill across the business so we’re encouraging everyone who has been affected by Covid-19’s impact on the economy to explore our available roles and see if we can get you back into work.”

Visit aldirecruitment.co.uk for details.

